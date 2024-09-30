Seattle Mariners Star Addresses Playoff Miss, Calls Year Unsuccessful
The Seattle Mariners finished off the regular season on Sunday with a 6-4 win against the Oakland Athletics at T-Mobile Park.
By virtue of the three-game sweep against the division rivals, the Mariners finished 85-77 and missed the playoffs by 1.0 game for the second straight year. However, because they didn't have the tiebreaker over the Kansas City Royals or Detroit Tigers, they effectively missed it by 2.0 games.
Though the M's season saw its fair share of "ups," it also saw its fair show of "downs." One of the positives from this season was the play of outfielder/first baseman Luke Raley. Acquired in an off-season trade with the Tampa Bay Rays last year, Raley blasted 22 home runs while providing energy all over the diamond. One of the more likable players on this roster, he was brought in in exchange for former infielder Jose Caballero.
He was also extremely disappointed about the M's season falling short, in comments published by Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times on social media:
Luke Raley assessing his first season with the Mariners: "It's a disappointment because we missed the playoffs. That's what it means to me. I just want to play in the postseason and do what we can to win a World Series. That's the ultimate goal. I don't really care about my stats. I want to do everything I can to make everyone else around me better. ... That's what's important to me. Us not getting to the postseason to means it wasn't a successful season."
Raley made the playoffs with the Rays in 2023, but they were upended by the eventual World Series champion Texas Rangers.
The Mariners have the playoffs just three times in the 2000s (2000, 2001 and 2022).
RELATED SEATTLE MARINERS CONTENT:
NEW PODCAST IS OUT: The latest episode of the "Refuse to Lose" podcast is out as Brady Farkas talks about the M's being officially eliminated from the playoff race and the massive missed opportunity in 2024. Furthermore, he talks about the controversial comments from Seattle Sports 710 host Mike Salk and he's joined by outspoken M's critic, Aaron Levine of FOX 13. CLICK HERE:
WEIRD HISTORY: The Mariners are finishing up the season with a series against the A's, and opening up 2025 with the A's as well. How many times has that happened before? CLICK HERE:
PLANS FOR EDGAR: The Seattle Mariners reportedly want Edgar Martinez back in 2025, but how can they make that happen? CLICK HERE:
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE: