Seattle Mariners Star Reportedly 'Guarantees' That He'll Play in World Baseball Classic
According to reports coming out of All-Star Week, Seattle Mariners outfielder Randy Arozarena has "guaranteed" that he'll play for Mexico at the World Baseball Classic in 2026.
Arozarena represented Mexico in the 2023 version of the event, leading the country to a semifinal appearance. They were beaten by Japan, who went onto defeat the United States in the Gold Medal game.
Arozarena was born in Cuba, but holds Mexican citizenship.
While rosters are not official, it appears that Arozarena will not be the only M's player to represent Mexico. Closer Andres Munoz is expected to join the roster as well. Rowdy Tellez, who began the year with the Mariners, could play for Mexico. He's currently with the Texas Rangers.
One of the more popular events on the baseball calendar, the WBC figures to have a special connection with Seattle. Cal Raleigh has already committed to play for Team USA. Julio Rodriguez, who played for the Dominican Republic in 2023, is likely to do so again. Luis Castillo (Dominican Republic), Matt Brash (Canada) and prospect Michael Arroyo (Colombia) could all play also, and it wouldn't be a shock if any of Bryan Woo, George Kirby or Logan Gilbert were asked to play for Team USA.
Known as a big-game player, Arozarena is built for the WBC. The ALCS MVP in 2020, he's on a great hot streak for the M's now as well. He enters play on Sunday at .255 with a .361 on-base percentage. He has 18 home runs and 49 RBIs. He was named an All-Star for the second time.
The Mariners are 53-45 and will play the Astros on Sunday at 1:10 p.m. PT.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS HERE: Brady is back on on Friday, getting ready for the second half of the season. He previews the Mariners-Astros series and discusses its importance, although maybe not for the reason that people think. He also looks at who deserves credit between Dan Wilson and Jerry Dipoto, and he's joined by former Mariners first baseman Bucky Jacobsen. CLICK HERE:
NEXT LEVEL JULIO: Speaking on the Refuse to Lose podcast, former Mariners' infielder Bucky Jacobsen discussed what can take the M's star to the next level. CLICK HERE:
LEGENDS UNITE: The Mariners will have a full contingent at the Baseball Hall of Fame next weekend, as Ken Griffey Jr. and Edgar Martinez will be in attendance for Ichiro's Hall of Fame induction. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.