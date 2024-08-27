Seattle Mariners Starter on Pace For Historic Season at T-Mobile Park in 2024
The Seattle Mariners beat the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday night in game one of a crucial three-game series at T-Mobile Park. Randy Arozarena provided the big hit, popping a three-run homer as part of the 5-1 win.
The Mariners are now 67-65 on the season and they have moved to within 3.5 games of the Houston Astros in the American League West race.
And Bryce Miller took care of things on the mound, going 7.0 dominant innings. He allowed just one run on two hits. He walked none and struck out 10. For the year, Miller is now 10-7 with a 3.23 ERA. He's also accomplishing things rarely done in team history, according to @MarinersPR.
Bryce Miller matched a career high with 10 strikeouts (done 3x, last: April 29 vs. Atlanta).
At @TMobilePark this season, he holds a 2.03 ERA (19 ER, 84.1 IP) with 18 walks and 96 strikeouts.
That 2.03 ERA would be the third-best at home for a Mariners pitcher ever.
Bill Swift: 1.34 ERA (8 ER, 53.2 IP) in 1990, Randy Johnson: 1.89 ERA (24 ER, 114.0 IP) in 1997, Félix Hernández: 2.06 ERA (27 ER, 118.0 IP) in 2010 and Félix Hernández: 2.07 ERA (28 ER, 122.0 IP) in 2014 are the other members of the top five.
The Mariners will be back in action on Tuesday night when they take on the Rays once more. First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. PT as Logan Gilbert goes up against lefty Jeffrey Springs.
