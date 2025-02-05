Seattle Mariners Starter George Kirby is Linked to Cy Young in Wild Baseball History
The Seattle Mariners pitchers and catchers are set to report to spring training in Peoria, Ariz., on Feb. 12. And it will be the first step to an encore of what was an incredible 2024 for the starting rotation.
The Mariners rotation was the only one in the majors last year that had four pitchers start 30 or more games and led the league in overall quality starts. The group was so good that even one of Seattle's middle-rotation starters, George Kirby, is one of the best in the league ever in a specific statistic.
Kirby is considered one of the best command pitchers in the league and made the All-Star Game in 2023. And his efficiency goes beyond generating outs, it also extends to limiting runners on base.
According to a tweet shared by StatMuse Baseball on "X" (formerly known as Twitter), the two pitchers in the history of the MLB that have the lowest walks-per-nine innings are: Cy Young, who's name is attached to the award handed out to the best pitchers in the National and American Leagues, and Kirby. Young has a career 1.11 BB/9 and Kirby has a career mark of 1.13.
Kirby has been one of the most consistent pitchers in the league since he debuted in 2022. He's made at least 25 starts every single season since he was called up and hasn't had an ERA above 3.53.
Kirby had a 3.53 ERA in 2024 with 179 strikeouts in 191 innings pitched across 33 starts.
Kirby is the glue that holds the top half of the rotation to the second half. And his consistency will be key to the rotation's continued success in 2025.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
MARINERS COMMUNICATED WITH LUIS CASTILLO DURING TRADE RUMORS: The Mariners stayed in communication with their veteran starting pitcher when trade rumors were ramping up this winter. CLICK HERE
MARINERS RECEIVED TRADE INQUIRIES FOR ALL FIVE STARTING PITCHERS: In a news conference hosted via Zoom, team President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto revealed that othe clubs showed interest in every Seattle starting pitcher. CLICK HERE
MARINERS EXECUTIVE TALKS ABOUT TEAM'S REUNION WITH JORGE POLANCO: The Seattle Mariners kept tabs on the veteran infielder before coming to terms with him on a new contract, according to team executive Jerry Dipoto. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.