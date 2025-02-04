Jorge Polanco first vs second half



Hard Hit: 25.2% 📈 36.1%

FB: 36.1% 📈 47.6%

ISO: .085 📈 .201

wRC+: 71 📈 114

K: 32.6% 📉 25.7%



Maintained a 70th percentile chase and 78th percentile BB rate over entire season. Defense will be a big question mark. #Mariners pic.twitter.com/8KKJqG8KMm