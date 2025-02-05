Seattle Mariners Received Inquiries From Teams For All 5 Starting Pitchers
The Seattle Mariners had clear needs going into the offseason: first, second and third base. The Mariners had limited payroll of roughly $15-20 million to find solutions for all three positions. The limited funds available led to speculation that the organization would look to the trade market to find an answer.
Aside from some depth moves made to the 40-man roster, the trade market yielded no solutions for Seattle. The only two starting-caliber bats the Mariners acquired, Jorge Polanco and Donovan Solano, were both free agents.
It was an unusually slow offseason for the Mariners, who haven't been shy to make deals during President of Baseball Operation Jerry Dipoto's nine-year tenure in the front office. And the reason why there weren't any significant trades looks to be because of Seattle's unwillingness to break up their elite pitching rotation.
In a news conference held via Zoom on Feb. 3, Dipoto emphasized the organization's desire to keep the rotation together for 2025, and shined some light on why that made the trade market difficult to navigate.
"Not shockingly, we had inquiries on all five of our starting pitchers and dozens of prospects along the way," Dipoto said in the news conference. "Obviously, we opted not to go that route. We had more than a few deals that made you scratch your head and say, 'hey, what do you think guys?' But by and large, we just feel like the value of what our pitching staff, as a whole, provides us — there's a reason why we were so good pitching at home. Because the guys attack the strike zone, they're really good at what they do, they buy into our programs. ... Why disrupt that?"
According to Dipoto, most of the trade interest from other teams was directed towards the starting rotation. Seattle was firm on trying to keep the group together and the organization was already expecting a slow offseason (per Dipoto). Based on his comments, it seems like it would have taken a huge haul for the Mariners to even consider moving one of their starters.
Unless something unexpected develops in the next several weeks, Seattle will go into spring training and the regular season with the starting rotation intact. And the only position left to sort out in the lineup is second base.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
MARINERS EXECUTIVE TALKS ABOUT TEAM'S REUNION WITH JORGE POLANCO: The Seattle Mariners kept tabs on the veteran infielder before coming to terms with him on a new contract, according to team executive Jerry Dipoto. CLICK HERE
HIGH LEVERAGE MARINERS RELIEVER TROY TAYLOR WILL MISS PART OF SPRING TRAINING: Taylor, who made his debut for the team in August, will miss at least part of spring training with a lat strain. CLICK HERE
MARINERS DFA CADE MARLOWE TO MAKE ROOM FOR JORGE POLANCO: The Seattle Mariners chose to DFA the seldom-used outfielder in a corresponding move to make room for Jorge Polanco. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.