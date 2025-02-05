Seattle Mariners Received Inquiries From Teams For All 5 Starting Pitchers

Pitchers To Do The Following since 1969

≥ 205.0 IP

≥ 220 K’s

≤ 0.900 WHIP



2024 Logan Gilbert

2019 Gerrit Cole

2019 Justin Verlander

2015 Clayton Kershaw

2015 Jake Arrieta

2004 Randy Johnson

2000 Pedro Martinez pic.twitter.com/ffSJJRUqF0