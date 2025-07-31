Seattle Mariners Latest Trade Acquisition 'Likely' to Be in Lineup Thursday
For weeks, it was reported the top priority for the Seattle Mariners on the trade market was Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suarez, who played for the Mariners from 2022-23.
Seattle checked off that box and acquired the 2025 All-Star from Arizona in return for first baseman Tyler Locklear, right-handed pitcher Juan Burgos and right-handed pitcher Hunter Cranton on Wednesday night.
Based on recent reports, it won't be long until Suarez returns to the Mariners lineup.
According to a report from MLB.com's Daniel Kramer, Seattle won't officially announce the acquisition of Suarez until Thursday morning, but he'll "likely" be in the lineup for a game against the Texas Rangers at 6:40 p.m. PT.
Based on the logistics, there was a possibility that Suarez could have caught the Mariners' charter flight back to the Pacific Northwest. The Diamondbacks landed in Sacramento for their series against the Athletics when Seattle was finishing up Game 3 of its own respective series against the A's.
Suarez was unable to catch the charter flight back to the Pacific Northwest.
Suarez has been one of the most prolific power-hitters in the major leagues this season. He's scored 64 times in 106 games and has hit 19 doubles and 36 home runs with 87 RBIs. He's slashed .248/.320/.576 with an .896 OPS. His number of homers are fifth in the majors and his RBIs are tied for first with new/old teammate, Cal Raleigh.
Suarez is the first player in MLB history with 35 or more home runs to be traded in-season. He helped lead the Mariners to a playoff berth in 2022, which snapped the organization's 21-year postseason drought.
