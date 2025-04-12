Cal Raleigh History-Making Homer Leads Seattle Mariners to 5-3 Win Over Texas Rangers
SEATTLE — A history-making home run from Cal Raleigh proved to be the difference maker for the Seattle Mariners in a 5-3 win against the Texas Rangers on Friday. The Mariners improved to 6-8 on the season and have won three of their last four against American League West rivals.
Raleigh's go-ahead homer came in the bottom of the eighth inning. It was a two-run shot to right field that gave Seattle the eventual final of 5-3. It was Raleigh's 96th career home run — a club record for the most by a catcher.
"It feels good," Raleigh said in a postgame interview. "Very blessed. There's been a lot of great players and catchers in this organization. Just never would have thought. ... Very happy about it."
In direct contrast with most of their wins this year, the Mariners began the game with a multi-run lead. Jorge Polanco pulled Seattle in front almost immediately with a solo home run to right field. Rowdy Tellez tacked on another with his own solo shot to right an inning later to give Seattle a 2-0 lead through two.
Polanco had his third three-hit game of the season. He finished 3-for-4 with a run, his homer and an RBI. He's the first Seattle player in a decade to have a trio of three-hit performances through the team's first 14 games of the season. The last was Nelson Cruz in 2015.
Josh Jung hit an RBI single in the top of the fourth to get the Rangers on the board. But J.P. Crawford bolstered the Mariners' lead to 3-1 in the bottom half of the inning with his own run-scoring single.
"I think this is how we like to play," Seattle manager Dan Wilson said in a postgame interview. "This is our brand of baseball. We're going to be in a lot of close games — this was another close game that we had. Guys stepping up at times when it's needed. Cal was the guy tonight to be able to step up and give us that two-run homer. I think this is hopefully where we're going to continue to be and keep pushing from here."
Seattle's lineup was able get to two-time Cy Young winner and Texas starter Jacob deGrom. The four-time All-Star was pulled after four innings. He allowed three earned runs on three hits (two home runs), walked four and struck out four.
Mariners starter Bryce Miller ran into his own trouble. He had a 30-pitch first inning but was able to get out of a bases-loaded jam. He allowed one earned run on two hits, walked three and struck out five.
"Never ideal to have a 30-pitch first inning," Miller said postgame. "But we got through it. And I think (I) limited hard contact pretty well today. First hit was on a bunt and the second was executed sinker in that floated over first. Too many walks. I'm walking way too many people right now. ... If anything, it kind of proves to me I can navigate lineups and limit hard contact even without my best stuff."
The Rangers threatened to take the game over in the top of the sixth inning. Jung had his second and third RBIs of the day with a home run to right field to tie the game 3-3.
Seattle relievers Gabe Speier and Carlos Vargas kept the Rangers off the scoreboard in the seventh and eighth innings, respectively, which set Raleigh up for his go-ahead homer.
Mariners closer Andres Munoz secured the win in the ninth for his fifth save of the season in as many opportunities. Vargas earned the first win of his major league career.
Seattle won two straight games for the first time this season and will try to secure its first consecutive series wins of the year in Game 2 against Texas at 6:40 p.m. on Friday.
Bryan Woo will start for the Mariners and Kumar Rocker will start for the Rangers.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
SEVERAL MARINERS PLAYERS TEST OUT TORPEDO BATS: Many Mariners hitters gave the newest baseball equipment phenomenon a try before the second leg of their current homestead. CLICK HERE
SEATTLE MARINERS RECALL RIGHT-HANDED RELIEVER CASEY LEGUMINA: The Mariners bolstered their bullpen yet again before a game against the Texas Rangers on Friday. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.