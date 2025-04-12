Seattle Mariners Catcher Cal Raleigh Sets Franchise Record After Latest Home Run
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners Platinum Glove-winning catcher has another franchise record to add to his growing list of them.
Raleigh hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in a 5-3 win against the Texas Rangers on Friday. That home run was Raleigh's third of the season and 96th of his career. That mark gave Raleigh sole possession of the most home runs in Mariners history by a catcher. Raleigh passed Mike Zunino for the record. Third on the list is Raleigh's, and Seattle's current manager — Dan Wilson.
"There's been a lot of great players and catchers in this organization," Raleigh said in a postgame interview Friday. " ... Very happy about it. Very cool thing. I can look back one day ... if no one's broken it by then."
Raleigh has set a host of MLB and franchise records in the last two seasons.
The former Florida State player set the Seattle single-season record for home runs (34) and RBIs (100) by a catcher in 2024. When last year ended, Raleigh had 93 career homers — which set the club mark for the most by a player through their first four years with the team. It also set the MLB record for most home runs by a catcher over their first four years in the league.
Raleigh was named a finalist for the Silver Slugger award in the offseason and earned the American League Platinum Glove and Gold Glove awards.
Seattle locked down Raleigh through 2030 with a six-year, $105 million contract before the season began. Raleigh has already proved that he's worth every penny of that new deal, and he'll likely continue to do so through the duration of it.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
CAL RALEIGH'S HISTORY-MAKING HOMER LEADS MARINERS TO 5-3 WIN OVER RANGERS: The Mariners uncorked a trio of home runs for their third win against an American League West rival in four games. CLICK HERE
MARINERS OUTFIELDER VICTOR ROBLES SPEAKS FOR FIRST TIME SINCE INJURY: The Mariners right fielder is maintaining good spirits after suffering a left shoulder fracture. CLICK HERE
SEVERAL MARINERS PLAYERS TEST OUT TORPEDO BATS: Many Mariners hitters gave the newest baseball equipment phenomenon a try before the second leg of their current homestead. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.