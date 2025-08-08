Seattle Mariners Starting Pitcher Has Bumpy Rehab Outing for Triple-A Tacoma
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners starting rotation has yet to be at full strength in 2025.
George Kirby began the year on the injured list and wasn't activated until May 22 due to right shoulder inflammation. Logan Gilbert was on the IL from April 26-June 16 due to a right flexor strain.
Bryce Miller has been on the injured list twice because of elbow related issues, but he is getting closer to a hopeful return. He made his second rehab start with Triple-A Tacoma on Thursday, pitching against the Reno Aces (D-backs).
Miller was almost perfect in his first rehab start against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys on Aug. 1. He wasn't able to replicate the same success against the Aces.
Miller, who was on a pitch count of around 65 pitches, struck out five batters, walked two and allowed four earned runs on four hits (three home runs) in 3.2 innings. He threw 66 pitches, 47 of them for strikes. Former Athletics slugger Seth Brown hit two of those homers off Miller.
The stat line doesn't look great for Miller, but it's how Miller feels and how his stuff plays that Seattle puts the most focus on. Gilbert allowed four earned runs in each of his last two rehab starts this season and Kirby had a 7.20 ERA on his rehab assignment.
In terms of Miller's arsenal, Thursday's outing was encouraging. The third-year pitcher's fastball stayed in the 94-97 mph range the entire game, averaged 95.9 mph, and topped out at 97.5 mph. He fanned three batters with his four-seamer, one with his sweeper and one with his splitter.
Miller's been on the injured list since June 10 (retroactive to June 7) due to right elbow inflammation related to a bone spur. He had another stint on the IL due to the same injury from May 14-31 this season. The former Texas A&M product received a cortisone shot his first time on the shelf, which he didn't react well too. He had a PRP (platelet-rich plasma) injection before his current time on the IL.
Miller will receive at least one more rehab start, per an interview with Mariners general manager Justin Hollander on Tuesday.
The Mariners are 63-53 entering play on Friday. They are just 1.5 games back of the Houston Astros in the American League West.
They'll play the Tampa Bay Rays at 6:40 p.m. PT.
