Seattle Mariners Starting Pitcher Reveals That He Pitched Through Ailment in Recent Gem
The Seattle Mariners are entering Tuesday coming off one of the most impressive wins of the season.
The Mariners beat the Houston Astros 6-1 on Monday on the strength of an amazing start from Bryce Miller. He pitched seven innings and allowed just two hits and struck out five batters without giving up a run.
It was Miller's ninth start this season pitching six or more scoreless inning — the most in the league.
What made it even more impressive was the fact that Miller wasn't 100%.
According to a report from Seattle Sports' Shannon Drayer, Miller was dealing with back tightness before the game — which he confirmed himself after the game on Monday.
Miller's latest start was also his fourth consecutive outing of at least six innings pitched giving up one run or less. He has a 0.72 ERA during that stretch with 24 strikeouts in 25 innings pitched.
"Pregame by back kind of tightened up so that wasn't working but we battled through," Miller said in a postgame interview Monday. " ... I felt good all day then I started warming up (and) my back kind of tightened up. But I knew it was a big game and we needed a win (Monday). So just had to go out and do what I could."
Miller, a former Texas A&M pitcher, helped lead Seattle to the win in front of over 20 friends and family members at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Including his grandfather, who got to see Miller pitch for the first time.
The injury didn't seem serious enough to hinder Miller, who worked out of two jams with a pair of runners on in the second and seventh innings, respectively.
Miller will likely get at least one more start before the end of the season. And hopefully his back injury isn't something that will linger for his next outing.
The Mariners are 2.0 games back of the Detroit Tigers in the American League wild card chase and 1.5 games back of the Kansas City Royals. They are 4.0 games back of the Astros in the American League West.
