Seattle Mariners Starting Pitcher George Kirby Working His Way to Return From Injury
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners used seven starting pitchers all of 2024. The organization has already used that many through 10 games this season.
This is due to former All-Star starting pitcher George Kirby being on the injured list. Kirby was shut down with right shoulder inflammation on March 7 during spring training and begun the year on the 15-day injured list with the same injury.
Mariners general manager Justin Hollander provided an injury update on Kirby before a game against the Houston Astros on Monday. Hollander said that Kirby threw a bullpen last week and will throw another pair this week.
If the bullpens sessions go well, Seattle will start Kirby on a game progression and evaluate potential rehab starts. But Hollander made it clear that the Mariners will do their due process and not rush Kirby back.
"He'll do some work in Arizona and then we'll see whether it makes more sense to do (the rehab starts) in Everett or Tacoma," Hollander said Monday. "We'll see what the weather's like. Could be neither of those places if it's bad weather. We'll just see where we go once he gets through pens this week."
When Kirby was first shut down, Hollander initially anticipated a late-April return for Kirby.
Kirby is hitting all the benchmarks he needs to in his recovery, but he's unlikely to return in April.
"He's hitting all the spots," Hollander sad. "Late April seems optimistic to me just given where we are on the calendar, but that's George. Really the benchmarks that we were looking for him to hit was to feel good after his throwing sessions and his pen sessions. And he feels great right now. ... He does need real game progression. It's not going to be, throw two innings then come to the big leagues."
Kirby had a 3.53 ERA in 33 starts last season with 179 strikeouts in 191 innings pitched.
The Mariners' replacements for Kirby have struggled. That could change. But the sooner Kirby returns, the better it will be for Seattle.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
SEATTLE MARINERS PLACE VICTOR ROBLES ON 10-DAY INJURED LIST: The Mariners lead-off man was put on the 10-day IL with a dislocated left shoulder on Monday. CLICK HERE
TAKEAWAYS FROM SEATTLE MARINERS SERIES AGAINST SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS: The Mariners were swept against the Giants in what could end up being one of the most pivotal series of the season. CLICK HERE
SEATTLE MARINERS OUTFIELDER VICTOR ROBLES EXITS GAME AGAINST SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS: The Mariners right fielder exited the series finale against the San Francisco Giants on Sunday and underwent tests after the game. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.