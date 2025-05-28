Seattle Mariners Starting Pitcher Logan Evans Accomplishes Multiple Rare Feats in Gem
SEATTLE — Tuesday marked the best start in the career of rookie Seattle Mariners' starting pitcher Logan Evans.
In a 9-1 win against the Washington Nationals, Evans threw eight innings, struck out four, walked one and allowed one earned run on four hits (one home run). It was the longest outing for a Mariners starting pitcher this season and the longest of Evans' career. He threw 88 pitches in his outing and faced 27 batters — three more than the minimum possible. He threw 24 pitches in the first three innings, which is the fewest a starter has thrown for the team in that span this year.
Evans also became the first Seattle starting pitcher to accomplish several impressive feats in recent history.
According to postgame notes shared by Mariners PR, Evans became the organization's first starting pitcher to throw eight or more innings in his rookie season since Yusei Kikuchi did it in a 7-0 win against the Toronto Blue Jays on Aug. 18, 2019.
Evans also became the 11th starting pitcher in Seattle history to throw five or more innings in their first six career games and the first since Mike Montgomery did it from June 2-July 17, 2015.
Evans accomplished all of this against a Nationals lineup that was entirely left-handed. It's just the third time the Mariners have ever faced an opposing lineup was comprised entirely of lefties and switch-pitchers. The last two times were the Chicago White Sox on April 10, 1988 and Detroit Tigers on July 29, 2003.
"I guess they thought they saw something that I don't," Evans said in a postgame interview Tuesday. "But I feel like I can attack with — me and (pitching coach Pete Woodworth) call it the three-headed monster — that gyro slider, sweeper and curveball. And then I've obviously gotten a little better with my changeup. So I felt like I could attack them with everything. And from the get, I felt like I could use every pitch."
Evans has a 2.83 ERA this season with 25 strikeouts in 35 innings across six starts.
