Seattle Mariners Slugger Luke Raley Scheduled For Massive Step Toward Return
SEATTLE — One of several injured starting Seattle Mariners players is getting closer to returning to the team.
Starting outfielder/first baseman Luke Raley has been on the shelf since April 30 (retroactive to April 28) with a right oblique strain. Raley suffered the injury in batting practice before a game against the Los Angeles Angels on April 29.
Raley will return to the team Wednesday and will ramp up the swing progression in his rehab. If everything goes well, Raley will likely begin a rehab assignment with the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers the week of June 3, per a pregame interview with Seattle general manager Justin Hollander.
"(Raley) has done great. Really positive about how he's feeling," Hollander said. "It's a very tricky injury. So things could change depending on how he feels when he really starts swinging. But he has done great, checked every box along the way. ... Don't know how long that rehab assignment will be. I would anticipate at least a week."
Raley scored 10 runs with two doubles, two home runs and eight RBIs in 24 games before his injury. He slashed .206/.345/.324 with a .669 OPS. He had a slash line of .316/.481/.368 with an .849 OPS in his last seven games before suffering his oblique strain.
Raley was expected to be the team's starting first baseman this season, at least against right-handed pitching. He moved to the outfield after Victor Robles suffered a fractured left shoulder April 6.
Since Raley has gone down, the Mariners claimed Leody Taveras off waivers from the Texas Rangers and he's been close to an everyday starter since.
Raley will give Seattle a boost in power when he returns. But the team will also have to figure out how to pencil in and plan an outfield of Raley, Taveras, Julio Rodriguez and Randy Arozarena. Or the team could return Raley to first, which would take playing time away from Rowdy Tellez and/or Donovan Solano.
