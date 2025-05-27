Seattle Mariners Pitcher Bryce Miller to be Activated Off IL For Current Homestand
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners pitching staff is nearing a return to full strength and will get a huge boost in the coming days.
Third-year Mariners starting pitcher Bryce Miller will be activated off the 15-day injured list during the team's current nine-game homestand, per a pregame interview with Seattle general manager Justin Hollander on Tuesday. An exact date is to be determined.
"Bryce is doing well," Hollander said before a game against the Washington Nationals on Tuesday. "He threw a bullpen yesterday and it well. Anticipate him joining the rotation later this homestand. So super positive on Bryce."
Miller was placed on the injured list May 14 (retrodated to May 12) due to right elbow inflammation. Miller received a cortisone shot for the inflammation before he was placed on the IL. Miller and Hollander were optimistic the former would be able to return shortly after he was eligible to be activated and would avoid a rehab assignment. That hope turned out to be well-placed.
Miller has struggled this season, mostly due to ongoing issues tied to his arm. He had a 5.22 ERA with 35 strikeouts and 21 walks in 39.2 innings pitched across eight starts this season before landing on the IL.
"Really since the first start of the year, hasn't really felt like it should," Miller said in a pregame media scrum May 14. " ... Hopefully (I'll) feel good for the rest of the year."
Miller's expressed frustration several times this season at being unable to go deep into games and not feeling as well as he did last season. The former Texas A&M pitcher was one of the best pitchers in the American League in the second half of 2024. He had a 1.89 ERA and fanned 73 batters in 71.1 innings in 12 starts after the All-Star break last year. Four of those outings were shutouts of six innings or more.
Miller is hopeful that, with the issue identified and treated, his woes are behind him. Seattle will benefit greatly if he is able to regain his form from the second half of last season.
