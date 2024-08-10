Seattle Mariners Starting Pitchers Doing Something That No Other Staff is Doing

Starters with at least a dozen quality starts this year:

4 SEA 🔥🔥🔥🔥

3 PHI

2 HOU KC MIN

1 ARI BAL BOS CHC CIN COL DET LAA LAD NYY PIT SD SF STL TOR WSH

0 ATL CWS CLE MIA MIL NYM OAK TB TEX pic.twitter.com/6y2BWcMXgk