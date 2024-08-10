Seattle Mariners Starting Pitchers Doing Something That No Other Staff is Doing
If the Seattle Mariners are going to win the first American League West title for the organization since 2001, it's going to be because of their starting pitching.
The M's are built around the core group of Luis Castillo, Logan Gilbert, George Kirby, Bryce Miller and Bryan Woo, which helps make up for a generally suspect offense and a questionable bullpen unit as well. Furthermore, the pitching can help limit the loss of key pieces like JP Crawford, Julio Rodriguez, Matt Brash and Gregory Santos, who are all out with injury right now.
The M's lead the league in quality starts as a team and they are the only team in the league to have four players with at least 12 quality starts individually.
Per @CodifyBaseball on social media:
Starters with at least a dozen quality starts this year:
4 SEA
3 PHI
2 HOU KC MIN
1 ARI BAL BOS CHC CIN COL DET LAA LAD NYY PIT SD SF STL TOR WSH
0 ATL CWS CLE MIA MIL NYM OAK TB TEX
Woo is the only Mariners starter who doesn't have 12 quality starts, given that he's had two different stints on the injured list this year.
Gilbert will take the ball for Seattle on Saturday night as they take on the New York Mets at T-Mobile Park. Though he's 6-8, he's one of the top pitchers in the American League. Named an All-Star this year, he falls victim to some of the worst run support in all of baseball.
He'll be opposed by Sean Manaea of the Mets. First pitch is 6:40 p.m. PT.
RELATED SEATTLE MARINERS CONTENT:
NEW PODCAST IS OUT: The latest episode of the "Refuse to Lose" podcast is out as Brady Farkas talks about the series loss against the Detroit Tigers, Mitch Haniger's final at-bat and the continued conversation about the future of Scott Servais. Patrick Dubuque, the leader of Baseball Prospectus, joins the show as well. CLICK HERE:
FORMER ALL-STAR SIGNS WITH CONTENDER: Jean Segura, who made an All-Star Game with the Mariners in 2018, has signed on with a World Series contender. CLICK HERE:
GRIFFEY HISTORY: It was during this week in 2001 that Mariners legend Ken Griffey Jr. became the youngest player in baseball history to reach 450 career home runs.
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE: