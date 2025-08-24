Seattle Mariners Struggles Against Left-Handers are Exposing Roster Flaws
The Seattle Mariners suffered a gut-punch loss on Saturday night, falling 2-1 against the Athletics at T-Mobile Park.
As has become customary, the M's struggled against a left-handed starter, scoring just one run against Jeffrey Springs over 5.1 innings. Furthermore, they couldn't score in the bottom of the tenth inning against left-handed reliever Hogan Harris, who came in to get the final two outs.
According to Jon Morosi of MLB.com, the Mariners are now 1-6 against left-handed starters in the last seven games. They were just swept by the Philadelphia Phillies, who ran out three lefty starters as well.
The Mariners have certainly had success against some lefties this year, beating Garrett Crochet and beating Tarik Skubal (twice), but the struggles lately have magnified some roster issues.
Right-handed hitting outfielder Victor Robles missed 119 games with injury and hasn't been here most of the year, though he did return on Saturday night, going 1-for-4. Dylan Moore, always designed as a player to hit lefties, was just DFA'd after hitting .193 this season. Donovan Solano, who is supposed to hit left-handers, is hitting just .181 against them.
Mitch Garver tends to start against left-handed pitchers, so he's never available to pinch-hit late in games, and the outfield duo of Dominic Canzone and Luke Raley is not built for southpaws, though Canzone has had some success this season.
Jorge Polanco, a switch-hitter, is hitting .235 against lefties, so that's certainly passable, but it's still his weaker side.
As noted by Morosi, the M's will see left-hander Jacob Lopez on Sunday afternoon at 1:10 p.m. PT. Perhaps when the rosters expand on Sept. 1, the Mariners can bring up Leo Rivas or Samad Taylor, which could certainly help alleviate issues against lefties.
The Mariners are 69-61.
