Seattle Mariners Add Bullpen Arm to Major League Roster in Recent Move
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners added an arm to their bullpen before beginning the first of a six-game homestand on Friday.
The Mariners selected right-handed reliever Zach Pop from the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers and optioned rookie starting pitcher Logan Evans to Triple-A in a corresponding move. The transaction has the club's 40-man roster at 39.
Pop was signed by Seattle to a minor league contract April 16. He was designated for assignment by the Toronto Blue Jays, who he pitched for from 2022-25, on March 27 and released April 2. He's yet to make an appearance in the major leagues this season.
Pop had a 5.59 ERA with 33 strikeouts in 48.1 innings pitched across 58 appearances for the Blue Jays in 2024. He's posted a 3.52 ERA and has fanned six batters in 7.2 innings across nine outings with Tacoma this season. He's posted a 2-1 record with one save for the Rainiers.
Evans was optioned after seventh start of the season against the Arizona Diamondbacks on June 10. He struck out five batters, walked two and allowed four earned runs on seven hits (one home run) in that outing. He has a 3.38 ERA this season with 30 strikeouts in 40 innings across his seven starts.
Evans being optioned to Triple-A is a good sign about the future return of Logan Gilbert. The 2024 All-Star threw a bullpen before the Mariners' game against the Cleveland Guardians on Friday. Seattle general manager Justin Hollander said if the bullpen went well, the team anticipated his next start will be in the major leagues.
Based on the move, Gilbert could return as soon as the second leg of the homestand against the Boston Red Sox.
