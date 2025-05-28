Seattle Mariners Superstar Julio Rodriguez Joins Elite Company After Latest Homer
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners reached 30 wins in a 9-1 win against the Washington Nationals on Tuesday. Mariners franchise superstar Julio Rodriguez played a big part in the team reaching that mark.
Rodriguez got Seattle on the board in the bottom of the first inning with a two-run homer. It was his first at-bat of the game and the Mariners' second.
The 394-foot shot was Rodriguez's 10th home run of the season and the 90th of his career. That shot put him in an elite group of all-time Mariners players.
Per pregame notes shared by Mariners PR, Rodriguez's 90th career homer is the third-most by a player through their first four season with the team. The top two are "Mr. Mariner" Alvin Davis (92) and Rodriguez's current teammate, Cal Raleigh (93).
Rodriguez has hit at least 20 home runs every year of his career, excluding this ongoing season. He hit 28 in 132 games in 2022, 32 in 155 games in 2023 and 20 in 143 games in 2024. If he reaches that mark again this season, he'll own the record for the most homers by a player in their first four season with Seattle, and will be the only player to have 100 or more homers in that category.
Rodriguez has been plagued with slow starts in the first four years of his major league career, but is off to his best-ever start in 2025. He's scored 36 runs and has hit six doubles, two triples, 10 homers and 32 RBIs in 52 games entering Wednesday. He has a slash line of .244/.318/.432 with a .750 OPS.
