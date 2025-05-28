Seattle Mariners GM Offers More Details on Starting Pitcher Bryce Miller's Elbow Injury
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners will have one of their starting pitchers back in the fold in the coming days.
Third-year Mariners' starter Bryce Miller will be activated off the 15-day injured list on the team's current homestand at a to-be-determined date, according to general manager Justin Hollander in a pregame interview Tuesday. The M's homestand is nine games.
Miller was placed on the IL May 14 (retroactive to May 12) due to right elbow inflammation. He received a cortisone shot for the inflammation before he was placed on the IL.
Miller threw a two-inning sim game before Game 2 of Seattle's four-game road series against the Houston Astros on May 23. The reports from the sim game were positive, but Miller offered some information on his elbow that raised some alarms. In a story published by MLB.com's Daniel Kramer, Miller said there was "something in there", referring to his elbow, that caused the inflammation. Miller said he couldn't get that "something" removed without missing the rest of the season.
Hollander said Tuesday that the condition Miller alluded to was a bone spur. Hollander also expressed that the organization doesn't feel the spur will be a concern for Miller going forward.
"We felt like he needed to go on the IL for inflammation," Hollander said. "Not because the spur existed, but because there was some inflammation. We feel like we've taken care of that now, he feels good. So we don't anticipate any further management of that. As we go, obviously you want to make sure that he's not feeling pain or uncomfortable or there's any further inflammation. But we feel like we're in a good place right now."
Miller's elbow has been plaguing him the entire season, but the team and Miller are optimistic the worst is behind him. He has a 5.22 ERA this season with 35 strikeouts in 39.2 innings pitched across eight starts.
The Mariners enter play on Wednesday at 30-23 and in first place in the American League West.
