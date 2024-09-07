Seattle Mariners Team Leader Delivers Eye-Opening Comments About 2024 Season
The Seattle Mariners beat the St. Louis Cardinals 6-1 on Friday night at Busch Stadium. The win moved Seattle to 72-70 and kept them at 4.5 games back in the American League West. Furthermore, Seattle is now 4.5 games back of the Minnesota Twins in the battle for the third and final American League wild card spot.
The M's have won three straight games, getting contributions from all corners of the roster. Bryce Miller threw 6.0 shutout innings on Friday and the offense registered double-digit hits for the third game in a row.
After the game, team leader J.P. Crawford gave some very eye-opening comments on the team's offensive approach. Per Adam Jude of the Seattle Times:
J.P. Crawford:
“As a group, we simplified a bunch of stuff. Everyone's going into each at-bat just relax and calm and ready to do damage. We all have a plan, and these last couple games the plan's been simple, and I think everyone's bought into that."
More Crawford:
“Collectively, over the last couple months, we were going in with a plan that was way too complicated. These last couple weeks we simplified everything — just getting back to trusting yourself, trusting your hands, and just see-ball/hit-ball type of mentality."
We don't know what the previous approach was but we know that it didn't work. Seattle has ranked near the bottom of the league in offense for the entire year in most major categories. Crawford's comments point to a solid direction under new interim hitting coach Edgar Martinez and point to problems under the Brant Brown/Jared DeHart/Scott Servais leadership group. All three have been let go by the Mariners over the course of the season.
The M's are still facing an uphill battle to get into the playoffs, but with a new offensive approach, they are certainly a better watch for fans, and players are getting better results.
Seattle will take on St. Louis on Saturday afternoon at 5:15 p.m. PT.
