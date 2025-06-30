Seattle Mariners, Texas Rangers do Something For First Time in 10 Years
Fans in attendance at Globe Life Field over the weekend got their money's worth. The Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers played in a three-game series Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Game 1 and 3 went to 12 innings and Game 2 went to the 10th. The Mariners won the first and third games and the overall series.
According to a post from MLB stats after the game, Seattle and Texas' series over the weekend was the first that was three games or longer to featured entirely extra-inning contests since May 2015.
With the series win, the Mariners improved to 43-40 on the season and bought more space for themselves in the American League West and the Wild Card race. After the game, Seattle was 1.5 games ahead of the Los Angeles Angels and 2.5 games ahead of the Rangers for second place in the AL West and for the final AL Wild Card spot. Seattle is two games behind the Toronto Blue Jays for the second Wild Card spot, 3.5 games behind the Tampa Bay Rays for the top Wild Card and 6.5 games behind the Houston Astros for first place in the division.
The Mariners now own the season series against Texas. Sunday's 6-4 win gave Seattle a 7-2 record against the Rangers through nine games this season. The Mariners and Texas will play one more four-game series from July 31-Aug. 3 at T-Mobile Park.
Seattle currently owns series tiebreakers over the Rangers, Minnesota Twins and Cleveland Guardians, who are still in the playoff race.
The Mariners will try and earn an advantage over another AL team, the Kansas City Royals, in the first of a four-game series at 6:40 p.m. PT on Monday at T-Mobile Park.
