Seattle Mariners Earn Second 12th-Inning Victory in 3 Days, Beat Texas Rangers 6-4
It was Seattle Mariners catcher Mitch Garver's revenge game against his former team, the Texas Rangers, on Sunday at Globe Life Field.
Garver finished the game 3-for-6 with a run, four RBIs and a home run in the Mariners 6-4, 12th-inning win against the Rangers. Seattle improved to 43-40 with the victory, kept 6.5 games behind the Houston Astros in the American League West and maintained a 1.5 game lead for the final AL Wild Card spot.
"Not even sure what to say after that one," M's manager Dan Wilson said in a postgame interview. " ... I think in some ways this was sort of a fitting end to a road trip that has involved just about every guy on our roster. Somebody at some point having a big day, having a big play, having a big moment and these guys delivered in big moments all the way along throughout the trip."
Before Garver's started to punish his former team, Mariners starting pitcher Luis Castillo and Texas starter Jack Leiter went toe-to-toe with each other and finished with only one blemish apiece.
The damage done against Castillo came in the bottom of the second. Josh Jung hit an RBI single to put the Rangers in front 1-0. Castillo finished the game with four strikeouts in six innings, walked two and allowed one earned run on seven hits.
Leiter's one run allowed was Garver's first RBI of the game. In the top of the sixth, Garver brought Randy Arozarena home with a single to tie the game 1-1. Leiter fanned seven in six innings, didn't walk a hitter and allowed seven hits.
Neither team was able to get to either side's bullpen in the seventh, eighth or ninth despite both groups of relievers being heavily taxed from pitching in two extra-inning games Friday and Saturday.
For the third day in a row, Seattle and Texas decided the game in extra innings. Donovan Solano brought home Julio Rodriguez with a single in the 10th, and had an opportunity to bring Cal Raleigh home, as well. Raleigh was ruled out the plate, but replay showed his foot on the bag before Rangers catcher Jonah Heim applied the tag. The M's couldn't challenge due to using it, unsuccessfully, in the ninth.
The Mariners led 2-1 after the Solano's hit. Garver added another run on the board with a single to bolster Seattle's advantage to 3-1 going into the home half of the 10th.
The Rangers tied the game in the bottom of the 10th with a two-run homer hit by Corey Seager.
Both clubs could have won the game in the 11th, but failed to capitalize on their opportunities. The Mariners left two runners on in the 11th and Texas stranded three.
In the top of the 12th, a groundout hit by Solano brought home Luke Raley. Garver capped off the inning with a two-run, 437-foot homer. Seager scored Kyle Higashioka with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 12th for the eventual final of 6-4.
"I didn't think it was gonna be a strong day after my first two at-bats," Garver said in a postgame interview. "But I just continued to battle and go on and try not to let the last at-bat dictate the next one. ... Just a couple more good pitches to hit those last few at-bats and capitalized on them."
Trent Thornton pitched the final two innings and earned the win to improve to 2-0 on the season. He struck out two. Thornton's win capped off a stretch that included 10 straight road games for the M's.
"I wouldn't call it exhausting. It's a grind, but that's baseball," Thornton said after the game. "You're gonna be punched in the mouth sometimes, or you're gonna punch back. We certainly did today and took care of business this whole road trip. I think we're excited to get home, though."
Seattle will look to carry the momentum from the winning road trip into the first of a four-game home series against the Kansas City Royals beginning at 6:40 p.m. PT on Monday. George Kirby will start for the Mariners and Michael Wacha will start for the Royals.
