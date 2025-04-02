Seattle Mariners Third Baseman Jorge Polanco Away From Team on Paternity Leave
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners try to get back to .500 in Game 2 of a three-game set against the Detroit Tigers at 6:40 p.m. PT Tuesday.
The Mariners dropped Game 1 by a score of 9-6 after allowing six runs in the first inning. The offense outscored the Tigers 6-3 the rest of the way, but wasn't able to make up enough ground to pull out a win.
And Seattle will be without one of its best offensive players for the rest of the homestead.
Jorge Polanco will miss Games 2 and 3 against Detroit due to his wife going into labor, per comments from Mariners manager Dan Wilson in a pregame interview.
The tentative plan is for Polanco to rejoin the team for its first road series of the season against the San Francisco Giants on April 4-7. Polanco is hitting .400 (6-for-15) with a run, a home run and four RBIs this season.
The Mariners are bringing up infielder Leo Rivas from the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers, and hope to get him at T-Mobile Park for Tuesday's game.
In Polanco's stead, utility player Miles Mastrobuoni will play third base on Tuesday.
"(Mastrobuoni's) had a nice spring," Wilson said in a pregame interview Tuesday. "And has played and can play all around for us, and he's gonna get a chance tonight at third base. He's had really good at-bats throughout spring training, swung a really hot bat. Excited to have him in the lineup tonight and contributing there at third base, and hopefully bringing those good at-bats that he had."
Mastrobuoni finished spring with a .429 average (15-for-35) with four extra-base hits (three doubles, one triple) and seven RBIs in 20 Cactus League games.
