Seattle Mariners Third Baseman Jorge Polanco Hits First Home Run of Spring Training
The Seattle Mariners offseason has received a fair amount of criticism from several different sources.
Media, fans and former players all criticized the Mariners cost-saving approach that prevented the team from chasing All-Star-caliber players like Alex Bregman and Pete Alonso. Seattle signed Donovan Solano to a one-year, $3.5 million deal to platoon with Luke Raley at first base. The team also reunited with infielder Jorge Polanco on a one-year, $7.75 million contract.
Polanco's deal received mixed reactions for several reasons. He was the starting second baseman last season but dealt with hamstring and knee issues that held him to just 118 games. He hit .213 with 16 home runs and 45 RBIs.
Polanco underwent offseason surgery to repair a damaged patellar tendon in his left knee. And the Mariners brought him back to play third base in an effort to preserve the health of his legs.
Polanco had been eased into games within the last week and struggled in his first few outings. Entering a game against the Chicago Cubs on Saturday, Polanco had gone 0-for-8.
Polanco finally had his first hit of spring training in a 9-8 loss against the Cubs. And it was a big one.
Polanco hit a two-run home run to right-center field in the top of the fifth that brought Seattle within one run of Chicago.
Mariners coaches and executives have been confident in Polanco's health and the potential for him to bounce back in 2025 with healthy knees and motivation to respond after a down 2024.
If Saturday was a sign of things to come for the 2019 All-Star, the bottom half of Seattle's lineup will be more potent in 2025.
