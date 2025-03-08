ESPN Insider Jeff Passan Thinks Seattle Mariners Can Shock People in 2025
The American League West was one of the more active divisions in the offseason, with the exception of the Seattle Mariners. The Mariners opted not to sign some of the biggest names available in free agency. All the other teams in the division, the Texas Rangers, Houston Astros, Los Angeles Angels and Athletics, spent more than Seattle.
Despite this fact and criticism levied against ownership for not spending more, the current Mariners roster has expressed confidence in the team and manager Dan Wilson.
Many media and players at spring training have observed that the mood at the Peoria Sports Complex has felt positive, and that's convinced at least one baseball insider that the team could exceed expectations in 2025.
ESPN's Jeff Passan was at Seattle's big league camp and spoke on the Brock & Salk show on Seattle Sports 710 on Friday and had several takeaways from his time around the team.
In the interview, Passan said his visit to Peoria, Ariz., has him thinking about picking the Mariners to win the AL West.
“I think they really like Dan Wilson and like playing for him and have a pretty deep respect for him,” Passan said. “And for him to have engendered that over less than a year in his seat is impressive, and I think he’s an impressive guy.”
Wilson has received praise from several varying sources. Even former Seattle first baseman Justin Turner, who heavily criticized ownership for not spending, pointed out the cultural change under Wilson.
The Mariners clearly have belief in themselves. And it seems they're starting to make believers out of others before the season's began.
