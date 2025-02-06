Seattle Mariners to Be on Opposite Side of Special Ceremony For Game in 2025
The Seattle Mariners will have several special moments in the looming 2025 season, from Ichiro Suzuki's Hall of Fame induction ceremony in July to his jersey retirement celebration in Seattle, which is set for August.
However, the M's will also be on the opposite side of a special ceremony, as the Texas Rangers announced that they will induct shortstop Elvis Andrus into their team Hall of Fame this June before a game against the M's.
Per @TXRangersPR on social media:
Elvis Andrus has been selected as the 27th member of the Texas Rangers Baseball Hall of Fame, it was announced this morning.
Andrus will be inducted into the Rangers Hall of Fame in a pre-game ceremony on Saturday, June 28 prior to the 3:05 pm game vs. SEA at Globe Life Field.
He's most known for his tenure with the Rangers, who he played for from 2009-2020. With Texas, he finished second in the Rookie of the Year voting (2009) and also made the All-Star Game in 2010 and 2012. He helped the Rangers get to the World Series in both 2010 and 2011.
After leaving Texas, Andrus spent two years with the Athletics and two more years with the White Sox.
A lifetime .269 hitter, Andrus provided the White Sox with some veteran leadership in 2022 and 2023 at the end of his career. He was in spring training with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2024, though he did not appear in a regular season game.
Andrus stole 30 or more bases in five different seasons and was also remarkably durable. He played 145 games or more in 11 different seasons.
He remains very close with former Mariner Adrian Beltre, who is also a member of the Hall of Fame.
