Seattle Mariners Top 100 Prospect to Make Major League Debut Against Minnesota Twins
SEATTLE — One of the Seattle Mariners most elite prospects will finally get a shot at the big leagues.
Top 100 prospect Cole Young was pulled in the fourth inning of a game between Seattle's Triple-A affiliate, the Tacoma Rainiers, and the Salt Lake Bees on Friday. Speculation immediately ran rampant on the reasoning. MLB.com's Daniel Kramer confirmed soon after the Mariners are calling up the 21-year-old middle infielder.
A subsequent report from Seattle Times' reporter Adam Jude said that Young is expected to be in the lineup for a game between Seattle and the Minnesota Twins at 4:15 p.m. on Saturday.
Young (No. 46 MLB Pipeline top 100, No. 51 Baseball America top 100) was selected by the Mariners in the first round of the 2022 MLB Draft. He's in the middle of his first season in Triple-A, and has been one of the best hitters in the minor leagues this month.
In 26 games in May, Young has scored 28 runs and has hit 10 doubles, three triples and five home runs with 21 RBIs. He's slashed .366/.467/.673 with a 1.140 OPS.
Young has scored 39 runs and has hit 13 doubles, five triples and five home runs with 26 RBIs in 54 games this season. He's slashed .277/.392/.461 with an .853 OPS.
Young had an opportunity in spring training to break camp with Seattle as its starting second baseman, but an arm injury limited him to 12 Cactus League games — six as a designated hitter and another half-dozen at second base. The starting position went to eventual starter Ryan Bliss, who's out for the season recovering from surgery to repair a left bicep tear.
Young has been considered the team's second baseman of the future for years. And whether he struggles or succeed in his first stint in the majors, he'll have a long length of time to prove the organization's expectations of him right.
