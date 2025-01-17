Seattle Mariners Top Prospect Cole Young Discusses Mindset Heading into Spring Training
Speaking this week on Seattle Sports 710's "Hot Stove Show," Seattle Mariners top prospect Cole Young discussed his mindset heading into spring training next month.
"It's just, keep doing what I've been doing. I don't think I need to change anything, really. You know, I worked on the things that I needed to work on and I know what mindset will help me be successful in the games and stuff. So, I'm not going to try to go in the spring and be a different player. I know what works for me and I'm going to keep doing that, so hopefully it works out but I'm just going to stick with my plan and just trust that."
Young is currently ranked as the No. 2 prospect in the organization by MLB.com and was the No. 38 prospect in the sport at the end of 2024. He is in the Top 100 for both Baseball America and Baseball Prospectus.
Young is in for a big spring and could have an opportunity to make the roster out of camp. As of now, the M's have a need at second base that Young could fill, but they could use Ryan Bliss, Dylan Moore, or sign another player to keep the seat warm until Young is ready. He has yet to play above Double-A. Young profiles as a shortstop long-term.
Young helped the Double-A Arkansas Travelers win the Southern League championship in 2024. In 124 games, he hit .271 with a .369 on-base percentage. He had nine homers, 57 RBI, drew 67 walks and stole 23 bases.
Mariners position players report to camp on Feb. 17.
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE: