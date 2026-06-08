A Realistic Tarik Skubal Trade Package That Would Test Mariners’ Nerve

Let’s get this out of the way first: the whole “Tarik Skubal to the Seattle Mariners” still feels like a national baseball take that gets tossed into the air because outlets have nothing better to do and can’t come up with a realistic move.

The Mariners already have pitching. Plenty of it. Their entire organizational identity is basically built around finding, developing, protecting and hoarding high-end arms. So when someone looks at Seattle and says, “You know what they need? Another ace,” it feels a little detached from the actual problem.

The Mariners don’t need Tarik Skubal in the way they need more offense. Well, if you’re looking at this current series against the Tigers, maybe they need him to cure their Kerry Carpenter problem. But otherwise, linking Skubal to Seattle can feel like an out-of-touch take from someone who glanced at the standings, and not the team.

But for the sake of the argument, let’s join in on the fun.

Because if we are going to talk about Skubal and the Mariners, let’s at least make the package somewhat realistic instead of tossing Kade Anderson, Ryan Sloan and Lazaro Montes into every imaginary offer like the Mariners are holding a going-out-of-business sale. Those are three of the most exciting young pieces in the system. There is no need to empty the prospect drawer because Skubal’s name makes everyone’s brain short-circuit.

So here is the version that actually feels closer to a real conversation.

That is the kind of trade proposal that immediately makes both fan bases uncomfortable, which is usually how you know it is at least in the right neighborhood.

Why George Kirby Would Have to Headline a Mariners Trade for Tarik Skubal

The key here is George Kirby. There’s been plenty of discussion amongst fans and analysts around Kirby’s long-term future in Seattle. To be clear, we are not putting words in his mouth. Kirby hasn’t given any indication that he wants out. But the vibe has been sitting there for a while.

The idea that Kirby may not be a long-term extension guy in Seattle has become one of those open-secret conversations around the Pacific Northwest. Maybe it is fair. Maybe it’s not. It’s just the natural result of a New York kid from Rye who grew up loving the Yankees and has never felt like an obvious lifetime Mariner. Plenty of people have connected those dots. That doesn’t mean they are correct.

Still, when you are building a hypothetical trade like this, it could play a big part. If the Mariners internally believe Kirby is unlikely to sign an extension, then he becomes a very different kind of asset. Not undesirable and not expendable. Kirby is still an elite-level starting pitcher with command that most pitchers would kill to replicate.

He’s a competitor. He certainly wants to win in Seattle. None of that has changed.

But if the Mariners don’t believe he’s part of the next long-term plan, then using him as the centerpiece for Skubal isn’t outrageous.

For Detroit, Kirby would be the selling point. Then Seattle adds Michael Arroyo and Jonny Farmelo.

Arroyo gives Detroit a versatile, athletic piece who can move around the dirt and the outfield while holding offensive upside. Farmelo gives them another high-ceiling outfield prospect, which matters for a Tigers system that has Max Clark knocking on the door but could use more impact behind him.

This is far from the Mariners tossing spare parts into a trade. Kirby, Arroyo and Farmelo is a serious offer. Though it may not be the prospect overpay many come to expect.

The Mariners’ Tarik Skubal Temptation Comes Down to October

Skubal absolutely changes the Mariners’ October ceiling. Quite frankly, the Mariners were probably one Tarik Skubal away from the World Series last year. That’s not saying the rotation failed them. It’s just that one complete monster on the mound could have changed everything.

Seattle has spent years building this window. Skubal would push them into a different stratosphere immediately.

And the Mariners would have some cover for the long-term rotation hit. Kade Anderson has been tearing up the minors and looks like a future rotation piece sooner rather than later. Ryan Sloan could also push his way into the picture if his development keeps moving. Emerson Hancock is still around. Logan Evans could factor in again. So the Mariners have options without Kirby and after Skubal inevitably walks

The 2026 rotation could still be built around Logan Gilbert, Bryan Woo, Bryce Miller, Emerson Hancock, and Kade Anderson. Ryan Sloan, Logan Evans, or even a veteran flier could also be considered. This is also assuming Seattle found a way to move Luis Castillo in the offseason to create even more flexibility.

Would that be risky? Without a doubt. But if the Mariners actually brought a World Series trophy to Seattle, nobody would care who the fifth starter is going to be in April. They might still be hungover when the next season starts. At some point, winning the whole thing has to be allowed to matter more than preserving every piece of the future.

Why This Mariners Trade Proposal Still Probably Goes Nowhere

Now for the part that brings us back to earth. This deal probably is not going to happen.

Honestly, there are enough reasons against it to turn this entire thing into a dissertation. The Tigers may not want to move Skubal at all. The Mariners reportedly have no interest in moving any of their current starters. Detroit may demand Anderson, Sloan or Montes anyway. Seattle may decide that swapping an elite starter for a rental, while adding prospects on top, is ridiculous behavior.

And that’s before getting to the part where Skubal is coming off in-season surgery. Giving up Kirby plus two legitimate prospects for any pitcher already comes with risk. Doing it for a pitcher with recent medical context makes it even less like something the Mariners usually do.

This front office loves controllable arms. It doesn’t casually thin out that strength. The Mariners know how quickly pitching depth can disappear. We’ve seen teams run out of gas in October because the arms didn’t hold up. Seattle has carefully built too much of its identity around avoiding that exact problem.

So, no, this is not how the Mariners typically get down. Trading Kirby would be a massive philosophical shift. A package of Kirby, Arroyo and Farmelo for Skubal may not be well received by fans of either side. It’s probably still not enough for everyone involved. But maybe that’s what makes it worth discussing.

Would either side do it? Probably not.

But if we are going to entertain the Skubal-to-Seattle conversation at all, this is the version that at least respects reality. It gives Detroit a controllable frontline starter and two interesting young pieces. It gives Seattle the kind of ace who can change a postseason and keeps Anderson, Sloan and Montes out of the deal.

That does not make it likely. It just makes it a whole lot more serious than the usual trade-deadline discussions.