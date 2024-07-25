Seattle Mariners Top Prospect Returns to Action in Successful Fashion on Tuesday
The Seattle Mariners have been infuriating at the major league level for the last month and change, losing a 10.0 game lead in the American League West.
However, on Tuesday night at the minor league level, things got a little brighter as top prospect Felnin Celesten returned to action for the first time in a month.
Per @MiLBMariners he didn't play much in his return, but he was productive.
Just 2 innings for Felnin Celesten in his return to the lineup. Finished 2 for 2 with 2 runs scored.
Celsten is currently the No. 5 ranked prospect in the organization, per MLB.com. He's also the 90th-ranked prospect in all of baseball by the same service.
The 18-year-old was signed in the January signing period a year ago and is projected to get to the majors in 2028. As the trade deadline nears, if the Mariners are going to make a push, teams will undoubtedly be asking about Celesten's availability.
The following comes from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
Signed for $4.7 million as the No. 2 prospect in MLB Pipeline’s international class for 2023, Celesten immediately ascended near the top of the organization’s rankings with perhaps as much upside as any position player in the system. The switch-hitting shortstop has even been touted with the highest ceiling of any international shortstop in a decade, including Marco Luciano and Robert Puason.
He's hitting .352 this season with a .431 on-base percentage in 32 games. He has three homers, 27 RBI and five stolen bases.
