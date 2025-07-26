Seattle Mariners Trade Acquisition Wore Awesome Jacket to First Game with Team
The Seattle Mariners lost on Friday night against the Los Angeles Angels, falling 3-2 in 10-innings.
It was a tough loss for Seattle, as they fell to 4-4 since the All-Star break, but they remain in the second wild card spot in the American League, 0.5 games ahead of the Boston Red Sox.
However, optimism for the organization remains high, especially after acquiring first baseman Josh Naylor in a pre-trade deadline deal on Thursday. The slugging first baseman made his team debut on Friday, going 1-for-4 with a single and two strikeouts.
However, he certainly ingratiated himself to M's fans before he even stepped onto the field, as he wore an awesome jacket, complete with a nod to Gary Payton and the Seattle SuperSonics.
There's almost no quicker way to make yourself likable to Seattle fans than to show appreciation for the Sonics. Now, he'd take it to the next level if he'd take some shots at the Oklahoma City Thunder, but one step at a time.
Naylor is hitting .292 this season with 11 home runs and 59 RBIs. He's stolen 11 bases and owns an .804 OPS for the Diamondbacks and Mariners. An All-Star last season, he helped lead the Cleveland Guardians to the American League Championship Series. They dealt him to Arizona in the offseason.
The Mariners are back in action on Saturday night against the Angels with first pitch coming at 6:38 p.m. PT. George Kirby will take the mound against left-hander Tyler Anderson, who will get the ball for the Halos.
The series concludes on Sunday.
