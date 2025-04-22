Seattle Mariners Trade Former All-Star to National League Contender in Surprising Move
The Seattle Mariners made a surprising move on Monday night, trading away former All-Star Drew Pomeranz to the Chicago Cubs. The team will receive cash in the deal.
Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic had the information on social media.
Pomeranz, 36, has gone 0-1 for Triple-A Tacoma this season, pitching to a 4.66 ERA in nine games. He struck out 14 in 9.2 innings.
The Mariners have been utilizing Gabe Speier as the lefty out of the major league bullpen and still have Tayler Saucedo in Triple-A as a backup, so maybe they didn't see a path to the bigs for Pomeranz. Speculatively speaking, perhaps they did him a favor by dealing him considering the Cubs plan to promote him this week.
Pomeranz pitched to a 4.70 ERA in eight games this spring training as well. He struck out 10 in 7.2 innings, continuing the flash some of the stuff that made him an All-Star earlier in his career.
He has pitched for the Colorado Rockies, San Diego Padres, Oakland Athletics, Boston Red Sox, San Francisco Giants and Milwaukee Brewers at the big-league level. He was part of the 2018 Red Sox team that won the World Series, though he went just 2-6 that season.
Lifetime, Pomeranz is 48-58 with a 3.91 ERA. He made the All-Star Game in 2016.
The Mariners will be back in action on Tuesday afternoon when they take on the Red Sox at 3:45 p.m. PT. Bryce Miller will pitch for Seattle against right-hander Brayan Bello.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS OUT! Brady is back for another episode of "Refuse to Lose," talking about the series win in Toronto, the M's ability to get contributions from everywhere and reasons for further optimism. However, the latest update on George Kirby is a little worrisome. CLICK HERE:
HOW IS CAL PERCEIVED? ESPN MLB Insier Buster Olney joins us the "Refuse to Lose" podcast to talk about Cal Raleigh's importance to the M's and how he's perceived around the league. CLICK HERE:
EXTRA HIT: An official scoring change from last week just got announced by MLB, giving Cal Raleigh even better stats than we thought on the off day. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.