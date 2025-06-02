Seattle Mariners Complete Surprising Trade By Dealing Hard-Throwing Reliever
12:15 p.m. PT: According to Ari Alexander, the Mariners are trading hard-throwing reliever Will Klein to the Dodgers. Klein was 2-0 with Triple-A Tacoma this season. He had an ERA of 7.17. He appeared in major league games with the Oakland Athletics and Kansas City Royals in 2024.
7:15 a.m. PT: The Seattle Mariners are making an interesting roster move on their off day, acquiring left-handed reliever Joe Jacques from the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Joel Sherman of the New York Post had the report on social media:
The return is unknown, but given that Jacques is a 30-year-old journeyman on a minor league deal, it could be as little as cash considerations. A two-year veteran of the Boston Red Sox and Arizona Diamondbacks, Jacques is 2-1 lifetime with a 5.46 ERA. He's only thrown 29.1 career innings in the big leagues and has spent this season at Triple-A Oklahoma City. He's struggled there as well, pitching to a 6.04 ERA in 18 games.
There's no guarantee that he joins the Mariners' bullpen right away, but he certainly could, given that the team could use a second lefty to complement Gabe Speier. If the Mariners were to add Jacques to the bullpen, it's possible that he'd take the spot currently held by Casey Lawrence, however Trent Thornton is also expected back soon, further complicating matters.
Jacques has gone 17-13 in his minor league career with a 4.00 ERA. If he were to stick with the Mariners, he's under contract through 2030.
Seattle enters play on Monday at 32-26 and in first place in the American League West by 0.5 games over the Houston Astros. They are off on Monday but will be back in action on Tuesday night against the Baltimore Orioles at T-Mobile Park. First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. PT as Tomoyuki Sugano (BAL) pitches against George Kirby (SEA).
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
