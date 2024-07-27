New Seattle Mariners Trade Acquisitions Officially Report to The Team
The Seattle Mariners are coming off one of their most dominant games of the season after a 10-0 dismantling of the Chicago White Sox on Friday.
The Mariners put up eight runs in the first innings and had four homers in the win (including three consecutive in the first).
Seattle will get another potent bat in the lineup for Game 2 of the series on Saturday.
Former Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena has reported to the team, as has former Toronto Blue Jays reliever Yimi Garcia.
Arozarena was acquired in a trade on Thursday and the Mariners traded for Garcia on Friday.
According to Adam Jude of the Seattle Times — Arozarena is expected to be in the Seattle lineup for Saturday.
Arozarena this season is batting .211 with 15 home runs and 37 RBIs. He's had a bounce back June and July after a rough start to the season. He hit .291 in June and is connecting at a .275 clip in July with four home runs and nine RBIs. He's expected to take a corner outfield spot and might be starting with former Rays teammate Luke Raley on Saturday.
Garcia is a top-flight veteran bullpen arm. He has a 2.70 ERA this season in 29 appearances with 42 strikeouts in 30 innings pitched. He's an 11-year pro with postseason experience with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros.
Mariners manager Scott Servais said in a postgame interview Friday that many players were excited from the latest additions. And that looked to show up on the field.
Now it's time to see how Seattle does with the new additions actually wearing the Mariners uniform.
