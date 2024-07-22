Seattle Mariners Trade Target Putting Up Big Numbers as Deadline Nears
As the Seattle Mariners and their fans continue to count down to the Major League Baseball trade deadline, the name we keep hearing is Jazz Chisholm Jr.
Chisholm Jr., the second baseman/centerfielder with the Miami Marlins, has been mentioned by MLB Insider Bob Nightengale of USA Today multiple times as a fit for Seattle, with him even saying that MLB executives expect the deal to get done.
Several Mariners fans feel underwhelmed by the idea of adding Chisholm Jr., who is a lifetime .250-ish hitter who isn't always available. However, when he is healthy, he is productive, which is something that the M's need.
Take this for example:
Jazz Chisholm Jr's last 162 games:
27-HR/30-SB
Seeing him on a playoff contender with some lineup protection would be a lot of fun
Now, the Mariners don't have a ton of lineup protection for Chisholm Jr. right now, but if he's able to do that in a light-hitting lineup like the Marlins, there is reason to hope he can do it in Seattle as well.
This year, he's hitting .251 with 13 homers and 19 stolen bases. If he's healthy, he's a 20/20 threat every season, which would be a welcome upgrade from what the M's have gotten at second base in the Adam Frazier/Kolten Wong/Jorge Polanco years.
If the M's acquire Chisholm Jr., it remains to be seen what they'd do with the rest of the roster. They'd likely put him at second and slide Jorge Polanco to third while pushing Josh Rojas to the bench, at least occasionally.
The trade deadline is July 30.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST EPISODE IS OUT: The fourth episode of the "Refuse to Lose" podcast is now out! In this episode, we discuss how the Mariners can beat the Astros, what they need to not do in the series, Andres Munoz not getting in the All-Star Game and more, including our interview with Bryant Robinson, who directed the Julio Rodriguez documentary that recently aired on FS1. CLICK HERE:
THANKS FOR EVERYTHING, TY: After the game on Sunday, the Mariners made a shocking decision with former All-Star Ty France. Here's the latest, and what happens next. CLICK HERE:
TIEBREAKER DRAMA: The win by the Mariners against the Astros on Sunday was bigger than most people realized. CLICK HERE:
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE: