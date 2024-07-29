Another Seattle Mariners Trade Target is Reportedly Off the Board
With the trade deadline just under 24 hours from now, another target is reportedly off the board for the Seattle Mariners.
According to Cuban Baseball Insider Francys Romerto, the Chicago White Sox are unlikely to trade center fielder Luis Robert Jr.
The Mariners had been connected to Robert Jr. frequently at the beginning of rumor season, but those rumors subsided over the last few weeks. Seattle did get Randy Arozarena in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays last week, rendering a trade for Robert Jr. less likely as well.
Since Robert Jr. is under team control through 2027, the White Sox were never forced to trade him this season. They could wait until the offseason or until next trade deadline as well. Robert Jr. is hitting just .210 with 12 homers and 24 RBI. He's stolen 13 bases and also missed significant time with an injury that was suffered early in April.
A strong second-half push would make Robert Jr. more attractive to multiple buyers in the offseason. An All-Star a season ago, Robert Jr. hit 38 homers. The White Sox have already traded starting pitcher Erick Fedde and reliever Michael Kopech. They've also dealt outfielder Tommy Pham and are expected to trade more pieces, even if one is not Robert Jr.
As for the Mariners, they appear to still want to add offense before the deadline, though it's unclear where exactly they will find it at this point. With Robert Jr. not moving, the biggest name out there is Vladimir Guerrero Jr., but the Blue Jays look unlikely to trade him as well.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST EPISODE IS OUT: The latest episode of the "Refuse to Lose" podcast is out. In this episode, we look back at the the M's recent stretch of poor play and how the M's actually got to this point. Furthermore, we discuss whether or not Scott Servais or Jerry Dipoto should hold onto their jobs and we're joined by Ben Ranieri of SEALEVEL and Teren Kowatsch of Mariners on SI. CLICK HERE:
ADVERTISING
TALKING TRADE DEADLINE: Mariners President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto spoke on Sunday to MLB Network Radio about what the team needs at the trade deadline. CLICK HERE:
CLASE SAYS GOODBYE: After being traded to the Toronto Blue Jays over the weekend, outfielder Jonatan Clase said goodbye to the Mariners in a classy post on "X." CLICK HERE:
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE: