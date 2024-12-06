Seattle Mariners Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers Reveal Alternate Jerseys Honoring Legacy
The history of baseball in Seattle is one that has several chapters.
The sport in the city, and the Pacific Northwest as a whole, has belonged to the Seattle Mariners since 1977. The location has changed, from starting in the Kingdome to Safeco Field (now T-Mobile Park). But before the Mariners threw their first pitch, there were several clubs that resided in the Pacific Northwest.
The M's honors the history of one of those teams, the Seattle Pilots, with their City Connect jerseys that resemble the original jerseys the Pilots wore during their lone season in 1969.
Seattle's Triple-A affiliate, the Tacoma Rainiers, revealed their own jerseys for 2025 that "honor Tacoma’s legacy and the place (they) proudly call home."
The pair of jerseys will be used as home and road alternates in 2025.
The jerseys bear resemblance to the uniforms worn by Negro League Baseball team the Seattle Steelheads, which competed from 1944-46. They played one season with the "Steelheads" moniker in 1946.
The Steelheads played in the long-demolished Sicks Stadium, the same ballpark the Pilots played at in 1969. The Steelheads competed in the West Coast Negro Baseball League, which folded after one month. The team also competed in other PNW cities like Bremerton and Tacoma.
There's a good chance the Mariners bring back their City Connect uniforms for 2025, considering the stellar record the club had while playing in them.
And with the Rainiers representing the Steelheads, it seems like the history of Seattle baseball will be front and center in the organization in 2025.
