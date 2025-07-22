Seattle Mariners Unable to Find Openings, Get Shut Out 6-0 Against Milwaukee Brewers
SEATTLE — An early pitching duel spiraled out of control for the Seattle Mariners, and they lost 6-0 to the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday at T-Mobile Park. It was the 11th-straight win for the Brewers, who took sole possession of first place in the National League Central at the expense of the M's.
The Mariners fell to 53-47 on the season and dropped five games behind the Houston Astros in the American League West. Seattle is still tied with the Boston Red Sox for the second and third AL Wild Card spot.
"Tough one tonight," Mariners manager Dan Wilson said in a postgame interview. " ... (The Brewers) took advantage of their opportunities — 4-for-7 I think they were with runners in scoring position. That was really the difference in the ball game. ... We bounce back tomorrow and we get rolling again."
Seattle starter George Kirby looked to be in prime form through the majority of his outing against Milwaukee. Through five innings of his 100th career start, Kirby hadn't allowed a hit, fanned three and walked one.
In the sixth inning, Kirby's no-hit bid ended with a single from Joey Ortiz. Brice Turang followed with a double to give the Brewers two runners in scoring position with one out. William Contreras brought home Ortiz with a sacrifice fly, Christian Yelich hit an RBI single, Jackson Chourio hit an RBI double and Isaac Collins closed out the inning with an RBI single.
Milwaukee led 4-0 when the top of the sixth concluded.
Kirby's day was done after the sixth. He fanned three, walked one and allowed four earned runs on five hits.
"I wasn't really executing when I needed to," Kirby said after the game. "Just kind of leaving stuff in the middle of the plate. ... With runners in scoring position, those guys are gonna be swinging. So, I just got to get it below the zone. It's kind of the only thing. No pitch was a bad decision, just had to get it a little lower to get them to roll it over, swing or miss."
The Brewers' starter, Brandon Woodruff, maintained his scoreless outing. He finished with five strikeouts, one hit batter, no walks and allowed two hits in six innings.
Milwaukee's last blow came in the top of the eighth against a Mariners reliever making his first start, Brandyn Garcia. The southpaw faced six batters, walked one and allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits. He committed a throwing error to first base, which Contreras scored on.
Chourio hit an RBI single against Garcia for the eventual final of 6-0.
Seattle left seven runners stranded in the game and went 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position.
The Mariners will look to snap the Brewers' win streak in Game 2 of the series at 6:40 p.m. PT on Tuesday. Logan Gilbert will start for Seattle and Jacob Misiorowski will start for Milwaukee.
