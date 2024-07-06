Seattle Mariners Unfortunately Continued a Negative Streak on Friday Night
The Seattle Mariners earned their second consecutive win on Friday with a 2-1 win against the Toronto Blue Jays. Another streak also continued — one that has gone much longer and is a lot less encouraging.
The Mariners struck out 11 or more times for the 10th consecutive game on Friday. The streak started June 24 against the Tampa Bay Rays.
The offense has predictably suffered during that streak. Seattle has scored four or more runs just twice and has gone 4-6. The offense has struck out 125 times, is batting .176 and have scored 28 runs during that same stretch.
A deeper dive also tells a disappointing story for the M's. For instance, catcher Cal Raleigh leads the team in barrel percentage per plate appearance (8.4%). For reference, that ranks 32nd among qualified batters, according to Baseball Savant. The next highest-ranked Mariner is Julio Rodriguez. He ranked 83rd at 6.4% as of Saturday (July 6).
Seattle is not generating contact consistently. And when it has — it hasn't been at its most optimal point.
The one positive for Seattle is that the team has been able to generate more traffic recently; they just haven't been able to turn it into runs. If they are able to get the big hit more often, they have a chance to go on another run of sustained good play.
