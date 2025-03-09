Seattle Mariners Unveil Awesome Ballpark Giveaway with Hilarious Promo Video
The current Seattle Mariners outfield is arguably the best and most athletic core put together by the club in years.
The trio of Randy Arozarena (left field), Julio Rodriguez (center field) and Victor Robles (right field) all are speedsters capable of snagging 20 (or more) bases a season, respectively. All three have had stretches in their careers where they've played at an elite level.
And, perhaps just as importantly, they all have developed a friendship and chemistry important for teammates.
Arozarena showed up to Seattle's big league camp with a new bleach-blond hairstyle. Robles and Rodriguez both also bleached their hair to match.
The outfielders' chemistry was also on display in a recent promotional video published to the Mariners' official "X" account.
Arozarena and Robles were filming a promotional video for one of Seattle's many regular season gameday giveaways. The item they were promoting was a yellow hoodie displaying Arozarena's No. 56 and a silhouette of his trademark arms-crossed pose.
Arozarena put on the item in the video and tightened the hoodie before replicating the pose on the piece of clothing, much to the amusement of Robles.
Arozarena was acquired by Seattle in one of the biggest deals of the week leading up to the 2024 trade deadline on July 26. He hit .231 with five home runs, 23 RBIs and stole four bases in 54 games.
Robles, a former top five prospect, was signed by the Mariners on June 4 after being released by the Washington Nationals on June 1. He hit .328 with four home runs and 26 RBIs and swiped 30 bags in 77 games.
It's a good sign for the group and the club that the starting outfielders have developed friendships with each other, despite not being teammates for a full year.
The hoodie featured in the video will be available for the first 15,000 fans who arrive for a game against the Athletics on March 28 at T-Mobile Park.
