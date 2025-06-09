Seattle Mariners USA-Themed Hats For July 4th Reportedly Released, Social Media Split on Look
The hats that the Seattle Mariners will be wearing for July 4th are reportedly out now, and they are causing quite the stir on social media.
Major League Baseball comes up with a different theme each year on July 4th and this year, the league is going with the Tar Heel blue look. Some teams have blue brims, and some teams have red brims.
The Mariners will be home on July 4th against the Pittsburgh Pirates. First pitch from T-Mobile Park is set for 1:10 p.m. PT. Seattle will have a blue brim.
You can get a better look at the style of the caps here.
While the hats themselves seem fine, some on social media are taking exception with the "rope" look on the brim. That's the kind of thing that I remember seeing in the early 1990s.
As for the Mariners right now, they'll take on the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first game of a three-game series at Chase Field on Monday night. First pitch will be set for 6:40 p.m. PT as Seattle sends Emerson Hancock to the mound against Merrill Kelly.
Seattle snapped a five-game losing streak on Sunday when they beat the Angels 3-2. They are now now 33-31 on the season and have fallen to 2.5 games back in the American League West. Arizona enters play at 31-34 and on the heels of a disastrous weekend in Cincinnati against the Reds.
They were beaten 4-2 on Sunday as Zac Gallen gave up four earned runs over 6.2 innings.
