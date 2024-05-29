M's Star Has Hardest Hit Ball of Season in Monday Win
On Monday, as the Seattle Mariners beat the Houston Astros, Julio Rodriguez did something not done in the last decade of baseball history. You can read about it here, as Rodriguez went 2-for-4 with two stolen bases.
In addition to that baseball history, Julio also recorded the hardest base hit of the season for him at more than 111 MPH.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com on social media:
Julio Rodríguez’s 111.5 mph single is his hardest-hit base hit of the season and his 2nd-hardest hit batted ball of the season (114.5 mph lineout on 4/8)
It's been a difficult season for Rodriguez, who has just four home runs, but he's made multi-hit games in each of the last two contests and has two homers in his last three games. The Mariners' offense is much for dynamic with him rolling so the team certainly hopes this is the start of a prolonged run of success.
The M's enter play play on Tuesday at 29-26 and in first place in the American League West. They last made the playoffs in the 2022 season and haven't won a division since the 2001 season, when they won a record-breaking 116 games.
They'll take on the Astros again on Tuesday night at T-Mobile Park. First pitch will come at 6:40 p.m. PT as Luis Castillo pitches against Hunter Brown. Castillo is 4-6 on the year with a 3.31 ERA while Brown is 1-5 with a 7.06.
The two teams will wrap up the series on Thursday afternoon.
