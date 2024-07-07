Mariners Veteran Roasted After Terrible Pinch-Hitting Appearance on Saturday
Seattle Mariners veteran second baseman Jorge Polanco was roasted online after an extremely subpar pinch-hitting performance on Saturday afternoon.
The Mariners were trailing the Toronto Blue Jays 5-3 in the bottom of the eighth inning and had a runner at second and one out when Polanco stepped to the plate in relief of Josh Rojas. He represented the tying run.
Though he worked it to a 3-2 count, Polanco struck out on a curveball in the dirt. He didn't see one pitch in the strike zone the entire at-bat, yet struck out.
Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times posted a screenshot of the at-bat and said "tough look."
He also (probably correctly) noted that Polanco wouldn't have been in that situation under normal circumstances. They likely would have rather used Ty France as a late-game pinch-hitter but he had already entered the game in relief of the injured Julio Rodriguez.
Popular Mariners "X" user @MarinerMuse wasn't happy with the Polanco performance saying "not a single pitch in the zone, if he's gonna dog it like this, stop rewarding it."
Now, in fairness, only Polanco can tell if he's "dogging it," but what we do know is that things aren't working out for him in Seattle. Acquired from the Minnesota Twins this past offseason, he was supposed to solve the M's revolving door of second base issues, but he's hitting .194 with just five home runs. Furthermore, he's had an injured hamstring as well that caused him a lengthy injured list stay.
He's been on the bench for the last three games, save for that pinch-hitting experience, in an effort to work on some things.
The Mariners play the Blue Jays on Sunday at 1:10 p.m. ET.
