Mariners Veteran, Manager Praise Key At-Bat From Rookie in Win on Tuesday
Julio Rodriguez had the game-winning hit for the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night against the Houston Astros, but it was rookie Ryan Bliss who was drawing praise after the game from manager Scott Servais and fellow players.
The M's trailed the game 2-1 in the bottom of the eighth inning when Mitch Haniger led off with a double to left field. Bliss fell behind 0-2 after trying to bunt Jonatan Clase over (who had pinch-run), but he worked a walk to put runners at first and third (Clase had advanced on a wild pitch).
That set the stage for Josh Rojas to have a game-tying double, advancing Bliss to third. Rodriguez brought them both home on his single and a throwing error.
Rojas was one of the ones after the game who had kudos for Bliss, who just made his major league debut on Monday.
Per FOX13 reporter Alyssa Charlston:
Josh Rojas on Ryan Bliss’s 8th inning walk:
“Unbelievable at-bat, one of the best at-bats of the night. To go down 0-2 and still get on base especially as a rookie…you could see the emotion right away. Didn’t feel any sense of panic and then he comes around and scores.”
And manager Scott Servais:
Scott Servais said something similar, “One of the biggest at-bats was Ryan Bliss, he didn’t try to do too much”
Bliss was acquired by the Mariners at the trade deadline in 2023, coming over from the Arizona Diamondbacks in the deal that sent Paul Sewald to Arizona.
He is the No. 11 ranked prospect in the organization, per MLB.com.
