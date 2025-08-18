Victor Robles Issues Sincere Apology After Antics in Minor League Game
Seattle Mariners outfielder Victor Robles, on rehab at Triple-A Tacoma, was ejected on Sunday night for throwing his bat at pitcher Joey Estes.
Robles, who has been out since April 7 with a fracture in his shoulder, was hit several times in the first week of his rehab assignment, which began Aug. 12. He was also hit by Estes earlier this week, and was hit by Estes last season at the big-league level.
After getting tossed, Robles continued to show his frustration, throwing the sunflower seed bucket out on the field. It's unclear what will happen next, but it's quite possible that Robles faces a suspension.
After the game, he posted a lengthy apology on social media:
"I want to take a moment to sincerely apologize for my recent reaction on the field. I let my frustration get the best of me, and I understand how that may have affected not just the game, but the energy and respect we all work so hard to maintain.
"Coming off a long rehab and being away from the game for most of the season has been physically and mentally challenging. Adding to that, the recent passing of my mother has been incredibly hard, and I’ve been doing my best to hold it together. That’s not an excuse, but some context I feel you deserve to understand where I’m coming from.
"Getting hit 5 times in 15 at-bats added to that pressure, and I reacted in a way I’m not proud of. This game means the world to me, and so do the people who play it. I respect every one of you – my teammates, the opposing players, and everyone in this league.
"I’m committed to being better, not just as a player, but as a teammate and competitor. I appreciate your understanding, and I’m grateful to be back on the field doing what I love.
"Thank you."
You can certainly feel empathetic for Robles with what he's been through on a personal level, but you can't hurl a weapon at an opposing player, which is essentially what he did. Robles was likely to stay on minor league rehab until joining the Mariners on Sept. 1, but it's unclear how a possible suspension will impact things.
Robles, 28, is in his second year in the Mariners organization. He hit .328 for Seattle in 77 games last season, also recording 30 steals. This year, he was hitting .273 in just 10 games.
The Mariners enter play on Monday at 68-57 and tied for the first wild card spot in the American League.
