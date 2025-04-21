Seattle Mariners Will Now Face a Pitcher Fresh Off Injured List For Game 1 vs. Red Sox
Fresh off their fourth consecutive series win, the Seattle Mariners will open up a new series with the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday afternoon at Fenway Park.
The Mariners already know they are sending right-hander Bryce Miller to the mound, and now they know who they are going to face as well: Brayan Bello.
Manager Alex Cora said that Bello will make his first start of the season on Tuesday after spending all of April on the injured list with a shoulder issue.
The 25-year-old native of the Dominican Republic is heading into his fourth year in the big leagues, all with the Red Sox. He's 28-27 lifetime with a 4.42 ERA and is coming off a year in which he went 14-8 with a 4.49.
In four career starts against the Mariners, Bello has a 3-0 record with a 3.63 ERA. He started against the Mariners on Opening Day in 2024, a game in which the Red Sox won at T-Mobile Park.
Bello has struggled on his rehab assignment, going 0-2 with a 7.71 ERA through two starts with Double-A Portland and two starts with Triple-A Worcester. He did strike out 21 batters over 14.0 innings.
The Mariners will enter play on Tuesday at 12-10 overall and winners of nine of their last 12. They just beat the Toronto Blue Jays 8-3 on Sunday and are in second place in the American League West.
Boston enters play on Monday at 12-11 overall and will finish out a series on Monday morning with the Chicago White Sox.
