Seattle Mariners Will Reportedly Have Stiff Competition on Trade Market For Marquee 3B
The Seattle Mariners will have real competition at the trade deadline for third baseman Eugenio Suarez, as Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports that the New York Yankees are interested in him as well.
The Yankees would love to acquire D-backs third baseman Eugenio Suarez at the deadline and slide Jazz Chisholm back to second base. The Yankees, along with the Detroit Tigers and Chicago Cubs, have also expressed interest in Pirates third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes.
The Mariners have been linked to Suarez for weeks, as they've needed an offensive upgrade at third base since calling up Ben Williamson earlier this season.
While Williamson has been solid defensively, he's hitting .256 with just a .318 slugging percentage. Suarez, on the other hand, is hitting .255 with 28 homers and 73 RBIs. He'd give the Mariners some much-needed power in the middle of the lineup, and he has familiarity with Seattle, playing there in 2022 and 2023.
He helped the Mariners make the playoffs in 2022 and brings a good clubhouse presence with him as well. He hit 53 homers for the M's in two seasons before the team traded him to the Diamondbacks prior to 2024.
The Mariners enter play on Sunday at 47-42 and in second place in the American League West. They currently own the third and final wild card spot in the AL as well.
After back-to-back shutout wins, they'll play the Pittsburgh Pirates again at 1:10 p.m. PT. Paul Skenes (PIT) pitches against George Kirby (SEA). Seattle will have an off-day on Monday.
The trade deadline is July 31.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
MOST RECENT PODCAST IS OUT: The Refuse to Lose podcast is on a July 4th holiday hiatus until Tuesday, July 8, but we invite you to listen to our most recent episode, featuring M's top prospect Colt Emerson. CLICK HERE:
RUNNING INTO RECORD BOOKS: Julio Rodriguez recorded his 100th career stolen base this week, putting himself in some elite M's history. CLICK HERE:
ROWDY FINDS NEW HOME: Rowdy Tellez, who hit 11 homers for the M's this season, has signed on with the Texas Rangers. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.