Series with New York Yankees Could Have Major Playoff Implications For Seattle Mariners
After going 5-2 on a recent seven-game homestand, the Seattle Mariners are starting a six-game road trip on Tuesday night to close out the first half of the season.
They'll take on the New York Yankees for three games before going to Detroit for three games with the first-place Tigers.
The series with New York could have major playoff implications at the end of the season.
The Mariners enter play on Tuesday in possession of the third and final wild card spot in the American League, but they are just one game behind the Yankees for the first wild card spot. Seattle also enters play at 1-2 against the Yankees for the season, meaning they need to go 2-1 or better in this series to avoid losing the season-series to the reigning American League champs. If the M's can even up the season set at 3-3 or sweep to go 4-2, they'd gain the advantage, and would earn a higher seed than New York if the two teams finished tied at the end of the season. It could also be the difference between making and missing the playoffs entirely.
Now, that's a big ask, considering how hard it is to win in New York, but this is as good a time as any to play the Yankees, who have lost six of seven.
We discussed more on the most recent edition of the Refuse to Lose podcast:
They come in about as reeling as you can be. They've just lost yet another starter in Clarke Schmidt for the entirety of the season to Tommy John surgery. Luke Weaver, a dynamite reliever, has really struggled since coming off the injured list. This is the best chance you have to take a series from the Yankees.
The Mariners are set to face a rookie starter (Will Warren), a first-time starter (Cam Schlittler) and sruggling veteran Marcus Stroman. They will miss Max Fried and Carlos Rodon both.
First pitch on Tuesday is set for 4:05 p.m. PT and you can listen to the full podcast in the player below:
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS HERE: Brady is back after a holiday hiatus, talking about the Mariners 11-6 stretch over the last 17 games, Julio Rodriguez's inclusion in the All-Star Game, the upcoming series with the Yankees, and he's joined by Dr. Carl Cirino of the Hospital for Special Surgery, who talks about Bryce Miller, Victor Robles and the impact of the All-Star Game on Cal Raleigh. CLICK HERE:
JULIO's SPLITS ARE WILD: Julio Rodriguez has been a very solid player on the road this season, but his numbers at home? They leave something to be desired. CLICK HERE:
The M's and THE PLAYOFF RACE: Entering Monday, the Mariners had a 70 percent chance to make the playoffs. Here's where that stacks up. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.