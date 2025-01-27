Dylan Moore and J.P. Crawford Were Part of Wild Baseball History For 2024 Seattle Mariners
On Monday, a really fascinating article came out from MLB.com, chronicling how difficult it is to hit at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.
We looked at that article here, so you can find out more by clicking.
One of the more fascinating pieces of information to come out in the piece was the revelation of the historic nature of Dylan Moore's and J.P. Crawford's 2024 seasons:
Last year, Moore struck out 34% of the time at home, yet just 24% of the time on the road; his home OPS (.503) was 337 points lower than his road OPS (.840). Among the thousands and thousands of players who had at least 190 home plate appearances since the Wild Card era began in 1995,Moore’s 2024 showed the third-largest home/road split– and his teammate, J.P. Crawford, was sixth on that list, dropping 282 points of OPS at home.
The 32-year-old Moore hit just .201 last season with 10 homers and 42 RBI. Valuable for his versatility, he played all over the diamond and also stole 32 bases. He posted a .320 on-base percentage. Given the current state of the Mariners infield, he stands to gain significant playing time at both second base and third base.
Crawford had a dreadful year across the board, as he hit just .202 with nine homers and 37 RBI. He also battled injury, landing on the injured list twice and playing just 105 total games.
If the Mariners are going to contend in 2025, they are going to need him to bounce back in a big way.
Seattle reports to spring training for the first pitchers and catchers workout on Feb. 12.
